Live Updates: College GameDay Featuring BYU-Coastal Carolina

Casey Lundquist

College GameDay is live from Myrtle Beach where BYU will take on Coastal Carolina at 5:30 PM (ET) on ESPNU. I'll be watching the entire show, stay tuned for updated news, notes, and quotes. This article will update every few minutes. Thanks for following along!

Notes

  • Rece Davis said he was greeted by BYU fans at the airport on Friday, it was the first time this season that fans have been waiting to greet him at the airport.
  • "How about BYU taking this game on short notice? Sending their trucks out before the game was finalized. Thank you BYU, thank you Coastal Carolina." - David Pollack
  • Coastal Carolina will eventually return the trip to Provo, the details of the return trip will be worked out after the season.
  • Cosmo made the trip from Provo to Florida to visit Lee Corso:
  • Check out this shirt featured on GameDay, creativity grade: A+, spelling Grade: C-
  • A Coastal Carolina fan made a sign that said, "BYU, Taysom Hill can't help you today!" to which David Pollack responded, "Zach Wilson can...be careful what you wish for!"
  • "They were so excited to play, we have a bunch of guys that love football." Kalani Sitake to Rece Davis when asked how the players reacted to the news that they would be travelling to South Carolina to take on Coastal Carolina.
  • BYU-Coastal Carolina will be the first December game between two unbeaten teams since the 2009 SEC championship game.
  • You might have noticed by now, the mullet has been the staple hairstyle of this Coastal Carolina football team. Check out this sign from a Coastal Carolina fan:
