Maguire Anderson Commits to BYU Football as PWO

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It has paid off in a major way in 2020. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. On Tuesday, Maguire Anderson committed to BYU as a PWO. Anderson is a wide receiver and return specialist from Florida.

"Thankful for my family, friends and coaches that got me to where I am today. I’m truly blessed to say that I’m committed to BYU after receiving a PWO offer." - Maguire Anderson

You can check out his senior highlights below:

As a senior, Anderson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns on only nine tries - he averaged 42.4 yards per kick return. He also returned two punts for touchdowns. In total, he returned 16% of his returns for touchdowns last year. In a Florida-Georgia high school all star game, he had 9 catches for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns. You can check out those highlights below:

Anderson is not only a return specialist - he is a proficient route runner and he has reliable hands. Listed at 6'1, 185 pounds, there's a lot to like about Anderson's game. BYU’s success with preferred walk-ons speaks for itself, and the Cougars might have found a hidden gem out of state of Florida.

