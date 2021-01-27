Maguire Anderson Discusses Commitment to BYU Football

On Tuesday, Maguire Anderson committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on. Anderson is a wide receiver and return specialist from Florida. He is also the son of former BYU wide receiver RJ Anderson who played for BYU from 1995-1997. I caught up with Maguire to discuss his commitment to BYU.

Anderson says offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was his main recruiter. "I did most of my communicating with him," Anderson said. "But him and coach Kalani were the ones that really wanted to get me into BYU." Maguire's dad was a wide receiver alongside Coach Roderick at BYU from 1996-1997. Head coach Kalani Sitake was also on the 1997 team.

Committing to BYU is a part of a lifelong dream for Maguire: "My dad played football at BYU and ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to be just like him and follow in his footsteps."

On why he decided to commit to BYU over the other schools that recruited him, Maguire said, "I had a couple smaller division one offers and another PWO to the University of Utah. BYU was the easy option - I chose BYU because I want to go to a great school where I can get a great education while playing for a great football team in a really good environment."

Maguire says he was recruited as a wide receiver, but Coach Roderick and Coach Sitake also "want [him] to play some special teams and maybe try a little free safety as well."

Maguire will play right away, he plans to enroll in classes this fall

