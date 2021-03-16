Maika Kaufusi Commits to BYU Football

The Kaufusi name has been synonymous with BYU football for years, and the Cougars just added another talented Kaufusi into the fold. Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi, and he committed to the Cougars on Monday night.

Kaufusi is listed as a safety by 247Sports, but he could play various positions at the next level. As far as positions are concerned, Maika says, "As of right now I am listed as an athlete...[BYU] said they will see what I grow into and how my senior year of high school football plays out." Maika has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School.

Schools like Colorado, Utah State, and Yale were in contact with Kaufusi throughout the process, but BYU was the school that contacted him the most and the only school that officially offered him a scholarship. Kaufusi joins Noah Moeaki as the second commit in the 2022 class.

Maika missed most of his junior season with a shoulder injury, but you can check out his sophmore highlights here:

Maika is versatile, and the current staff has put a premium on versatility. If he grows to become the size of his two older brothers, he will likely end up as a linebacker at BYU. If he stays closer to his current size, listed at 6'3 170 lbs., he could play safety or even wide receiver for the Cougars.

Kaufusi is a three-star recruiting according to 247Sports. He has not been rated by either Rivals or ESPN at this point in time.

