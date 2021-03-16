NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Maika Kaufusi Discusses His Decision to Commit to BYU

Get to know the newest BYU commit.
Author:
Maika Kaufusi Headshot

The Kaufusi name has been synonymous with BYU football for years, and the Cougars added another talented Kaufusi into the fold on Monday night. Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi. I caught up with Maika to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

Kaufusi is versatile - he has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School. Whether he plays safety or linebacker, he will play on the defensive side of the ball at BYU:

Kaufusi received a BYU offer in June of 2019. Nearly two years later, he felt like it was the right time to commit. "I think BYU is a great fit for me," Kaufusi said. "[BYU has a] great staff and coaches to lead me in the right direction." 

On what his pitch would be to other recruits considering BYU, he said, "BYU has the best traditions, culture, staff and environment and it’s the place to be!" 

Kaufusi plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He could play one season before he leaves for his mission, or he could enroll in 2024 after serving directly out of high school.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15309052_168390393_lowres

Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson was the consensus second overall pick.

Maika Kaufusi Headshot

Maika Kaufusi Discusses His Decision to Commit to BYU

Get to know the newest BYU commit.

Maika Kaufusi Headshot

Maika Kaufusi Commits to BYU Football

Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi.

USATSI_15694616_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Experts Pick BYU's First Round Matchup

Some industry experts have #6 BYU on upset watch.

USATSI_15694612_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Opponent, Seed for the NCAA Tournament Announced

For the first time since 2015, the BYU men's basketball will be dancing this March.

USATSI_15699074_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Final NCAA Tournament Projections

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday.

Caleb Lohner BYU Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

Getting you ready for Selection Sunday on CBS.

USATSI_15694615_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for NCAA Tournament Seeding

BYU men's basketball is a lock for the upcoming NCAA tournament.