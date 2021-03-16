Maika Kaufusi Discusses His Decision to Commit to BYU

The Kaufusi name has been synonymous with BYU football for years, and the Cougars added another talented Kaufusi into the fold on Monday night. Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi. I caught up with Maika to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

Kaufusi is versatile - he has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School. Whether he plays safety or linebacker, he will play on the defensive side of the ball at BYU:

"After talking to the coaches, we concluded defense would be the best fit for me." Kaufusi said. "Either being a safety or outside linebacker depending on how I grow."

Kaufusi received a BYU offer in June of 2019. Nearly two years later, he felt like it was the right time to commit. "I think BYU is a great fit for me," Kaufusi said. "[BYU has a] great staff and coaches to lead me in the right direction."

On what his pitch would be to other recruits considering BYU, he said, "BYU has the best traditions, culture, staff and environment and it’s the place to be!"

Kaufusi plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He could play one season before he leaves for his mission, or he could enroll in 2024 after serving directly out of high school.

