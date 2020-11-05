National Analysts Pick BYU-Boise State

BYU and Boise State are set to square off on Friday in a massively important game for both programs. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 and both have their sights set on a NY6 bowl birth. National analysts are predicting a very close game between BYU and Boise State on Friday night. Check out the picks from national analysts below:

Sports Illustrated - Pat Forde

Pat Forde Commentary: "This is the biggest non-Power 5 game of the season, matching two undefeated teams that have steamrolled their opponents thus far. BYU’s average margin of victory: 31 points. Boise’s average margin of victory: 24 points.

The quarterback matchup should be enticing but also a bit mysterious. The Cougars’ Zach Wilson (15) is having a season worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration, ranking fourth nationally in pass efficiency (198.69) and third in total offense yards per play (9.84) among QBs who have played more than one game. For Boise? Hank Bachmeier started the opener and was great against Utah State (20–28 for 268 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions), but then he missed the Air Force game, and backup Jack Sears (16) was even better (17–20 for 280 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions).

Boise hasn’t given up much information yet about why Bachmeier didn’t play, or what his availability will be this week. Either way, this could be a fun shootout.

Dash pick: BYU 35, Boise State 31"

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan - BYU

Mark Ross - BYU

Ben Weinrib - Boise State

John Coon - Boise State

John Coon commentary:

"BYU has never won on the Smurf Turf. The Cougars are 0-5 all-time in Boise and three of those contests came down to the final play. Will this be the year BYU finally gets over the hump? The Cougars certainly have the tools to do it, but they face a Broncos team that will be fired up. Boise State missed out on an NY6 bowl last season because of a loss to BYU. Now the tables have turned and the Broncos have a shot to shatter long-shot College Football Playoff dreams for the Cougars. Boise State will not let such an opportunity go to waste. Prediction: Boise State 34, BYU 31."

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm: Boise State

Associated Press

Ralph Russo commentary: "No team has more riding on a game this season than the Cougars: long shot CFP hopes, New Year’s Six prospects and QB Zach Wilson’s Heisman campaign ... BYU 31-24."

The Athletic

Steward Mandel: BYU 35 - Boise State 31

Bruce Feldman: BYU 28 - Boise State 24

ESPN - Bill Connelly

BYU 31 - Boise State 27

Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel: BYU

Pat Forde: BYU (See commentary above)

Pete Thamel: BYU

247Sports

Hummer: "It’s hard to know with Boise State. Our sample size is small and it’s unclear if starting QB Hank Bachmeier will be available. I know what BYU is, however. The Cougars are a flexible, aggressive defense complemented by a play-action-heavy offense with among the top QBs in the country. Zach Wilson is the difference here. The best QB you’re not watching balls out on national TV Friday night. … BYU 34, Boise State 27."

Crawford: "The most important game of the season for both of these New Year's Six hopefuls, Boise State rarely loses on its blue turf at home, but how often do the Broncos have to contend with a Heisman candidate at quarterback for the opposition? Zach Wilson is the real deal, is starting to get Day 1 NFL Draft buzz and has a chance to make a national statement in a game that will catch a ton of eyes. I like BYU in a battle. ... BYU 38, Boise State 31."