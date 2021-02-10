NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

A look at where national analysts have BYU in their projected brackets.

Caleb Lohner (33) BYU Basketball

BYU basketball fell to 15-5 on the season when they lost to #1 Gonzaga on Monday night. BYU is sttill a consensus NCAA tournament team according to national analysts after the loss. Here are the most recent NCAA tournament projections for BYU:

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #9 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #8 Xavier for an opportunity to play (most likely) #1 Michigan in the second round.

Also of note, BYU has at least an 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament after their win on Saturday. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold only days before when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #9 seed in his latest projections. He has BYU facing #8 UCLA in the first round for an opportunity to play the winner of #1 Villanova and #16 Weber State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz updated released a projected NCAA tournament bracket on Tuesday. Like other analysts, he slated BYU in the #9 seed against #8 Louisville. In this scenario, BYU would like face #1 Ohio State in the second round should they beat Louisville.

