NCAA's Decision Grants Immediate Eligibility to Puka Nacua, Jakob Robinson

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA's Division Council unanimously approved one transfer for athletes in all sports. Although the change was approved on Wednesday, the NCAA won't make the news official until they end their meetings on Thursday.

The rule change will have a direct impact on BYU's 2021 football roster. Transfers Puka Nacua, a wide receiver out of Washington, and Jakob Robinson, a defensive back from Utah State, will be immediately eligible to play this season.

After brothers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua entered the transfer portal last month, they quickly committed to the school down the street from where they grew up - BYU. Samson, who prepped at Timpview, is a transfer from Utah and Puka, who prepped at Orem, is a transfer from Washington. The two Nacua brothers will compete for playing time right away this season.

Puka Nacua is arguably the best receiver to ever play high school football in the state of Utah. If he signed with BYU out of high school, he would be the highest-rated WR recruit in BYU history.

In February, defensive back Jakob Robinson committed to BYU. Robinson was a transfer defensive back from Utah State. BYU recruited Robinson out of high school when he prepped at Orem High School. Due to limited scholarships, however, BYU offered Robinson as a grayshirt. Utah State offered Robinson an immediate spot later in the process, and Robinson committed to the Aggies. After one year in Logan, Robinson entered the transfer portal.

BYU was quick to reach out when Robinson hit the portal, and their existing relationship made the Cougars the clear favorite.

As a true freshman, Robinson had eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack in four games played for the Aggies. Thanks to COVID-19, Robinson still has five years to play four years of football.

