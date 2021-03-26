News & Notes from BYU Football Pro Day

There are 31 NFL teams in Provo today for BYU's pro day. Besides Zach Wilson, BYU has 19 former Cougars participating in pro day. Below are live updates, news, and notes from BYU's pro day.

News & Notes

If you are tuning in to watch Zach Wilson throw, he will begin throwing at 11 AM MDT.

Khyiris Tonga did 35 reps on the bench press - that would have been the most by a defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Combine according to BYU Sports Nation. It is tied for fourth most by a DL in the past five years.

SportsCenter chatter: A lot of talk about the opponents BYU faced in 2020, hinting that Zach Wilson might be a one-hit wonder. Some ESPN analysts believe Zach Wilson can be a week one starter in the NFL, stating his athleticism could get him on the field while he grows accustomed to the speed of NFL game.

As heard on BYU Sports Nation, Zach Wilson will not run the 40-yard dash. Wilson tweaked his hamstring earlier this week, and won't risk it.

Dax Milne runs a 4.57 unofficial 40 on his first run, according to Matt Miller.

Brady Christensen ran a 4.89 40. Christensen has had a great pro day thus far.

Zayne Anderson ran a 4.46 40. According to Cougs in the Pros on Twitter, that "would have been the fourth fastest time for all safeties in last year's combine."

30 reps on the bench press for Brady Christensen

4.37 40 from Chris Wilcox - great time for him. 37.5' vertical for Wilcox.

Micah Simon runs a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash.

Again, Brady Christensen is having an excellent pro day...

Chris Wilcox runs a 4.31 40-yard dash on his second run. That's the kind of number that could get him drafted.

BYU's pro day is now live on NFL Network (11 AM MDT)

Dax Milne ran a 4.54 on his second 40-yard dash.

During BYU's pro day, the San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade to move up to #3 in the NFL Draft according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers could take Wilson at #3 if the Jets don't take him at #2.

Wilson is in the middle of his throwing session. He is impressing those that are in attendance:

