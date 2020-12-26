NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson wrapped up a historical season at quarterback when BYU beat UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. Wilson is consensus first-round pick should he declare for the NFL draft. Here are some of the latest projected landing spots for Zach Wilson:

CBS Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Zach Wilson will likely start to distance himself as the No. 2 quarterback in this class after his latest performance. A fresh start is in the best interest of New York and Sam Darnold."

NBC Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 15

Team: New England Patriots

Commentary: "It's amazing the Patriots won six out of 14 games so far this season. How ineffectual must backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer be, if Cam Newton, who's tossed 10 interceptions to just five touchdown passes is still starting? Once long ago, before Tom Brady ruled in the Patriots' kingdom, New England drafted a quarterback in the first round (Drew Bledsoe - 1993). He, too, once led New England to a Superbowl and if given the opportunity maybe Zach Wilson could do the same. An athletic, scrambling passer with an ability to throw accurately on the run, Wilson may be the tonic for the Patriots' offensive woes."

NFL Spin Zone

Round: 1

Pick: 6

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "Matt Ryan could be on borrowed time with the Atlanta Falcons since they are bringing in a new coach. It won’t be easy to say goodbye to a player who is a stat machine but will be 36-years of age in 2021 and that might be a hard sell for a new coach — especially with the prospects of someone like Zach Wilson available.

Here, they grab Wilson as they decide to start building for the future. There will be a lot of changes in the coming years for the Dirty Birds, but they at least land a quarterback who can lead them for the next 10-plus seasons."

Tankathon

Round: 1

Pick: 12

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 11

Team: Detroit Lions

Commentary: "Could the Lions actually move on from Matthew Stafford in 2021? With a new GM and head coach coming in, Stafford’s time in the Motor City could be coming to an end as they replace him with a younger gunslinger. Enter Zach Wilson, the junior quarterback out of BYU. Wilson is an athletic quarterback who uses great footwork and pocket awareness to extend plays. He has decent arm strength but has excellent ball placement and puts just enough touch on his deep balls. If the Lions are looking for a fresh start, Wilson is a good starting spot for their new regime."

Sporting News

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Wilson has had an exceptional season with his accuracy and downfield passing to quickly emerge as a threat to be the third QB off the board after Lawrence and Fields. Teddy Bridgewater has fared pretty well as the bridge QB in Carolina, but there's also an indication they have a limited ceiling with him and should think about replacing him by 2022 with a longer-term solution. Wilson would be a strong, cerebral fit for Joe Brady's offense."

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "No need to overthink this. Sure, Sam Darnold could turn things around next season after an injury-plagued Year 3 that’s seen him earn a 52.7 passing grade so far. But why take that chance when you have to immediately pay him if he does? Wilson is uber-talented, and he has tape that’s littered with special throws."

Bleacher Report

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "In April, the Panthers used every pick at their disposal on a defender. That will not be the case this year, as head coach Matt Rhule is in prime position to draft his quarterback of the future."