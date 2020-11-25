SI.com
BYU Football Offers Noah Kjar as PWO

Casey Lundquist

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It has paid off in a major way this season. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. On Tuesday, BYU extended a PWO offer to Utah's most productive wide receiver - Noah Kjar.

Noah Kjar

Noah, who brought in over 1,900 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns this season, was part of a Corner Canyon offense that was one of the most prolific offenses (arguably THE most prolific) in Utah high school football history.  Kjar played alongside fellow BYU targets like Jaxson Dart, Cody Hagen, and Austin Bell among others. Kjar started four years at Corner Cayon, he was 51-1 in those four years. He amassed 4,951 receiving yards, 285 receptions, and 50 touchdowns over the course of his career.

There's a lot to like about Kjar's game and I suspect this won't be his last offer. His production speaks for itself, but his reliable hands and ability to find the soft spot in the defense stand out. You can check out his senior highlights here: 

Kjar tells Sports Illustrated that he hears from BYU and Weber State the most - Weber State extended Kjar an offer in October. While the offer from BYU is new, Kjar's relationship with BYU goes back three years - Noah has been in contact with BYU wide receiver's coach Fesi Sitake since he was a sophmore in high school.

BYU would do very well to add Noah Kjar to the 2021 class. Like Dax Milne, he has the talent to compete for playing time as an underclassman at BYU. Kjar will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at the school of his choice in the Fall of 2023.

