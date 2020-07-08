One Writer Names BYU Football as Honorable Mention for 'Tight End U'

CougsDaily
Many great Tight Ends have played for BYU - one writer from the Bleacher Report recognized BYU as 1 of 11 FBS programs in the running for 'Tight End U'. You can read the full article here.

David Kenyon, the author of the article, named BYU as one of eight honorable mentions for 'Tight End U'. Here is his list:

Top Three

  1. Miami Hurricanes
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Maryland

Honorable Mentions

  • Arizona State
  • BYU
  • Iowa
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Penn State
  • Standord
  • USC

Here is what Kenyon said about BYU Tight End's:

"Todd Christensen ranks 19th in career receiving yards for a tight end, and Chad Lewis appeared in three straight Pro Bowls to begin the 2000s. Had injuries not overwhelmed Dennis Pitta, he could've bolstered BYU's resume in a major way. Instead, he edged past 2,000 yards with Itula Mili and Doug Jolley not far behind."

It's unfair to expect a national writer to know everything about BYU Tight Ends. However, it seems irresponsible to talk BYU Tight Ends without mentioning guys like Gordon Hudson and Chris Smith who were consensus All Americans at BYU. It's hard to forget players like Jonny Harline and Clay Brown as well. 

As someone who has made a lot of lists during quarantine (how long has it been since we watched live sports?), you have to draw the line somewhere. This writer's preferred metric was NFL production. Do you agree with his methodology? Which great BYU Tight Ends would you include in this list?

