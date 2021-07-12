PFF Projects Jaren Hall as Starter, Ranks Him Among FBS Quarterbacks

On Monday, Pro Football Focus ranked all 130 FBS quarterbacks. BYU's Jaren Hall, who was projected to be the starting quarterback by PFF, cracked the top 50 at #49. PFF was impressed by Hall's "toughness, athleticism, arm strength and an ability to play on the move" in 2019. You can read their full explanation of Hall's ranking below.

"Hall is set to take on the impossible task of replacing BYU legend Zach Wilson, who in 2020 earned the highest single-season PFF grade ever given to a non-Power Five quarterback.

Hall last saw game action in 2019. He showcased toughness, athleticism, arm strength and an ability to play on the move, ultimately earning a 77.3 PFF grade across 55 dropbacks.

While Hall is unlikely to replicate Wilson's level of production, he certainly has the talent to rank among the nation's top non-Power Five quarterbacks and hold off the kind of debilitating regression that will threaten this BYU program. His biggest obstacle will be staying healthy, something he has struggled with in the past."

Jaren Hall looked very good as a Redshirt Freshman in limited reps. In 2019, he was 31/46 with 420 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 139 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hall was a true dual-threat QB for BYU.

Hall will compete with Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney for the starting spot during Fall camp. BYU offensive coordinator and QB coach Aaron Roderick recently said Jaren Hall will be "very tough to beat out" if he is healthy.

