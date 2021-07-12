Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

PFF Projects Jaren Hall as Starter, Ranks Him Among FBS Quarterbacks

Author:

On Monday, Pro Football Focus ranked all 130 FBS quarterbacks. BYU's Jaren Hall, who was projected to be the starting quarterback by PFF, cracked the top 50 at #49. PFF was impressed by Hall's "toughness, athleticism, arm strength and an ability to play on the move" in 2019. You can read their full explanation of Hall's ranking below.

Jaren Hall vs USF

"Hall is set to take on the impossible task of replacing BYU legend Zach Wilson, who in 2020 earned the highest single-season PFF grade ever given to a non-Power Five quarterback.

Hall last saw game action in 2019. He showcased toughness, athleticism, arm strength and an ability to play on the move, ultimately earning a 77.3 PFF grade across 55 dropbacks.

While Hall is unlikely to replicate Wilson's level of production, he certainly has the talent to rank among the nation's top non-Power Five quarterbacks and hold off the kind of debilitating regression that will threaten this BYU program. His biggest obstacle will be staying healthy, something he has struggled with in the past."

Jaren Hall looked very good as a Redshirt Freshman in limited reps. In 2019, he was 31/46 with 420 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 139 yards on the ground averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Hall was a true dual-threat QB for BYU.

Hall will compete with Jacob Conover and Baylor Romney for the starting spot during Fall camp. BYU offensive coordinator and QB coach Aaron Roderick recently said Jaren Hall will be "very tough to beat out" if he is healthy.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Jaren Hall vs USF

PFF Projects Jaren Hall as Starter, Ranks Him Among FBS Quarterbacks

USATSI_14045323_168390393_lowres

LSU Transfer Seneca Knight Reportedly Set to Visit BYU

BYU basketball is looking to round of the 2021-2022 roster with the LSU transfer

BYU Football Dax Milne vs Utah

ESPN FPI Predicts the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

ESPN FPI evaluates the 2021 BYU Football schedule.

All white jerseys Kody Epps

One Question for Each Position Group Ahead of Fall Camp

Discussing the burning questions ahead of the 2021 BYU football season

Puka Nacua

Which Transfers Could See Playing Time Right Away?

George Udo vs Houston

BYU Football: Two Players Update Their Injury Statuses

George Udo and Jackson McChesney took to social media to update their injury statuses heading into Fall camp

Peter Falaniko

Peter Falaniko Commits to BYU Football

Falaniko is an offensive lineman out of Pine View High School

Vae Soifua

Vae Soifua Commits to BYU Football