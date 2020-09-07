Previewing BYU-Navy on Labor Day

Before COVID-19, BYU was preparing to play a 2020 schedule that would be one of the most difficult in program history. Its original schedule included three teams (Utah, Arizona State, Stanford) from the Pac-12, two teams (Michigan State, Minnesota) from the Big Ten, and one team (Missouri) from the SEC. In addition, it was set to travel to Boise State to play on the blue turf.

The schedule that took years to organize, however, crumbled in a matter of weeks. First the games against the Big Ten were canceled, then the Pac-12. One domino after another fell until BYU had two games left on its original schedule. Weeks later, the Cougars have eight games on the schedule with the potential to add more throughout the season:

While being the only team west of Texas playing football is risky, it created the opportunity to play in front of an unprecedented audience in a primetime game against Navy. College football is back, and both programs are thrilled to welcome back "some normalcy" amidst a global pandemic. Here's what you need to know before BYU and Navy kick off on Labor Day night:

Head Coach Comparison:

BYU: Kalani Sitake

Navy: Ken Niumatalolo

Coach Niumatalolo and Coach Sitake are the only two FBS coaches of Polynesian descent. In fact, both grew up in Laie, Hawaii. Their backgrounds have kickstarted a relationship built on mutual respect:

"I admire what Ken does as a coach and, more than anything, what he does as a person. The contributions he’s made as a church member and human. He’s a good example to me as a coach and I look at him as a mentor. A lot of the things we do culturally in our teams feed off of our religion, our hometown and our heritage. It goes into what we do as a coach and that filters down to the players. He has been a great example to me as a coach and as well as a husband and father." - Kalani Sitake

"I'm just proud of Kalani cause we both recognize that becoming a head coach at the FBS level is a really hard thing to do. To have two guys from the same town, Polynesian ancestry, both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, I think it's a really cool deal. National television, the only game going on. It's exciting." - Ken Niumatalolo

2019 Results: BYU

Record: 7-6

Total Offense: 444 ypg (28th)

Total Defense: 394 ypg (68th)

Scoring Offense: 28.5 ppg (67th)

Scoring Defense: 25.5 ppg (48th)

BYU was consistently inconsistent in 2019. After big wins against Tennessee and USC, the Cougars suffered two head-scratching losses against Toledo and USF. BYU rebounded from those losses when it handed Boise State its only loss of the regular season and beat rival Utah State on the road. The Cougars couldn't carry that momentum, however, into the last stretch of the season, losing to San Diego State and Hawaii.

BYU returns a lot of experience, particularly on offense, in 2020. Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback for BYU after winning the job during fall camp. Khyiris Tonga will be the anchor of a BYU defense that still needs to prove an ability to consistently stop the run.

2019 Results: Navy

Record: 11-2

Total Offense: 456 ypg (19th)

Total Defense: 314 ypg (16th)

Scoring Offense: 37.2 ppg (12th)

Scoring Defense: 22.3 ppg (34th)

Navy is coming off a fantastic 2019 campaign where it finished in the AP top-25 with an 11–2 record. Navy lost its top playmaker, QB Malcom Perry, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Senior Dalen Morris will make the start for the Midshipmen. Morris has 20 career rushing yards on five attempts after three years at Navy.

Navy featured a much-improved defense in 2019. It's worth noting that the Midshipmen will need to shake off some rust during the first few drives of the game. According to Coach Niumatalolo, Navy has not done live tackling or blocking since its bowl game.

Keys to the Game

BYU

Finish drives with touchdowns—something the Cougars struggled to do in 2019

Limit turnovers

Maintain discipline and gap integrity on defense

Navy

Score early

Stay on schedule on offense

Limit big plays forcing BYU to string together long drives

Game Information

BYU (0-0) at Navy (0-0)

Monday, Sept. 7

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Annapolis, Maryland

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium