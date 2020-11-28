Raider Damuni Reaffirms Commitment to BYU Football

Raider Damuni committed to BYU in 2016 when Kalani Sitake was a new head coach at BYU. Even though Damuni was committed to BYU throughout the recruiting process, he kept his mind open when schools like Oregon, Utah, Stanford, and Wisconsin came calling. On Friday night, Damuni reaffirmed his commitment to BYU. Damuni will sign during the early signing period before graduating early and serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Damuni is a high three star defensive back according to 247Sports, and he could be elevated to a four star recruit by signing day. Damuni is a special player with a nose for the football. During Timpview's run to the state championship, Damuni recorded multiple interceptions, a forced fumble which he returned for a touchdown, and a 60+ yard fake punt touchdown that sealed an upset victory over Brighton.

Keeping Damuni committed has been one of BYU's top priorities of the 2021 class. In the current recruiting climate, it's very hard to keep a player committed for 4+ years but that's exactly what BYU did. Damuni is talented enough to compete for early playing time when he returns home from his mission.

Damuni's teammate and lifelong friend, Logan Fano, will announce his college decision on Saturday night. Fano has BYU, Utah, Washington, and Oklahoma in his final four.

