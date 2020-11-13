Ranking BYU Basketball's Five Most Difficult Non-Conference Games

BYU Basketball released their non-conference schedule on Thursday. Here is BYU's non-conference 2020-2021 schedule:

11/25 vs Westminster

11/26 vs New Orleans

11/28 vs UVU

12/01 vs USC

12/03 vs UConn or Vanderbilt

12/05 @ Utah State

12/09 vs Boise State

12/12 vs Utah

12/18 @ San Diego State

12/21 vs Texas Southern

12/23 vs Weber State

We ranked BYU's five most difficult games non-conference games, you can rank your top five in the comments section.

5. 12/05 @ Utah State

Utah State returns Neemias Queta this season, but the Aggies lose star Sam Merrill. The Aggies are a good program coming off back-to-back Mountain West championships.

4. 12/03 vs UConn or Vanderbilt

We don't know who BYU will face in the Legends Classic, but both UConn and Vanderbilt are good teams.

3. 12/12 vs Utah

BYU will try to beat Utah for the first time under Mark Pope. The Utes return Timmy Allen who scored 27 points against BYU on 12/20 shooting last season.

2. 12/01 vs USC

USC signed Evan Mobley this year, a five star Center out of Temecula California. 247Sports projects Evan Mobley as a future lottery pick in the NBA with the talent to potentially be selected no. 1 overall. This will be a really fun battle to watch between Evan Mobley and Matt Haarms.

1. 12/18 @ San Diego State

San Diego State is coming off a 30-2 season that included a victory over BYU in the Marriot Center. The Aztecs, who were projected as a two seed in the NCAA tournament, lost Malachi Flynn to the pros, but they are still a talented team that will give BYU challenges.