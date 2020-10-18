SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Ranking BYU Football's 11 Uniforms in Independence

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football isn't known for their flashy uniforms to the same degree as Oregon, Maryland, or Oklahoma State, but BYU introduced three new uniforms in 2019 and a new combination last week against Houston. In total, BYU has played in 11 different uniforms as an independent. Today, I'm ranking all 11. Comment and give me your ranking below!

11. Navy classic home

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform

Ok, I'll say it. I wish BYU would have worn different uniforms against USC. It's fun to watch the highlights from that game, but the highlights would be much better in royal blue. With that off my chest, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2020.

10. Navy all white

byu-football-navy-classic-white-uniform

Ranking these uniforms at #9 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer the other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium.

9. Blackout (2016)

byu-football-utah-state-football-blackout-uniform

This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like.

8. Blackout (2012)

byu-football-blackout-uniform-2012
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In my mind, these blackout jerseys are the same as the ones worn in 2016. However, I give 2012 the slight edge because they came out first when it felt like the entire country was doing an annual blackout game.

7. Navy classic away

byu-football-navy-classic-away

Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road. If it weren't for that game, these might be ranked lower than #6.

6. Throwback

byu-football-throwback-uniform

This is the first of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season.

5. All royal

byu-football-all-royal-western-michigan-football

The all royal is one of my favorite combos. This picture reminds me that we should be grateful, for many reasons, that BYU's turf isn't blue. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf.

4. Royal classic away

byu-football-royal-classic-away-zach-wilson-san-diego-state-football

The Cougars got back to their roots and wore the classic royal away jerseys in 2019. They would have looked even better in the end zone. Unfortunately, BYU was held to only a field goal against the Aztecs.

3. Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

Royal classic away with Gifford Nielsen tribute

BYU wore a throwback uniform against Houston - it was the first time BYU has worn this combination since going independent. BYU wore this as a tribute to former BYU and Houston Oiler great Gifford Nielsen. I'm a big fan of the grey facemasks with the classic BYU away jersey. This combination it one of my favorites.

2. Royal all white

byu-football-utah-state-football-royal-all-white
Deseret News

These uniforms need no explanation. It's hard to find a better combination of BYU colors than these jerseys.

1. Royal classic home

byu-football-royal-classic-home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. I probably prefer the look of the all whites with royal trim over these, but the tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good & the Bad from BYU-Houston

BYU overcame a two possession deficit to beat Houston on the road.

Casey Lundquist

by

BemisUpScotty

BYU Football Improves to No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

BYU football is ranked for a sixth-straight week after a 5-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Bold Predictions against Houston

BYU has a chance to go 5-0 for the first time since 2008. Predictions for tonight's game against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 5-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a convincing 5-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Six Thousand Fans Will Be Allowed for BYU-Texas State

BYU announced that fans will be able to attend next Saturday's game between BYU and Texas State.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 5-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 49% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Position Grades Against Houston

We look at every position group and give them a grade for their performance against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

Patrick Mahomes Takes Note of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes noticed Zach Wilson's shovel pass for a touchdown on Friday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Houston Highlights

BYU overcame a double digit deficit to beat Houston on the road on Friday night.

Casey Lundquist

#14 BYU Faces Greatest Challenge to Date Against Houston

#14 BYU will face its greatest challenge so far on the road Friday against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt