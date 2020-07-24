Relive BYU Football's Win Over Boise State

The last week of July is typically full of anticipation for the upcoming college football season. July 2020 has been different. Instead of projecting depth charts and previewing opponents, we're stuck wondering if and when college football will play played. The fate of the upcoming season is unknown as cases of COVID-19 have increased across the country. Today, let's take a step back and enjoy one of the best wins from last season - BYU's win over undefeated Boise State.

The video is courtesy of BYU Football's Instagram account.

Coming into this game, BYU was coming off two bad losses to USF and Toledo. In addition, Baylor Romney was set to make his first start as a BYU Cougar. Boise State was rolling - the Broncos were 6-0 including a comeback victory over Florida State.

Boise State struck first with a quick nine-play touchdown drive on their first possession. BYU got the ball right as the rain and snow started to come down in Provo. BYU quickly found themselves in a third-and-long situation when Romney threw an off-balance pass to Talon Shumway. Shumway came back to the ball, shielded the defender, and made the catch for a first down. BYU would finish the first drive with a touchdown and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

