Relive BYU Football's Win Over USC

Casey Lundquist

The last week of July is typically full of anticipation for the upcoming college football season. July 2020 has been different. Instead of projecting depth charts and previewing opponents, we're stuck wondering if and when college football will play played. The fate of the upcoming season is unknown as cases of COVID-19 have increased across the country. Today, let's take a step back and enjoy one of the best wins from last season - BYU's win over #24 USC.

The video is courtesy of BYU Football's Instagram account.

Coming into this game, USC was favored to win after blowing out Stanford the week before. Kedon Slovis was preparing for his second start after an impeccable debut the week before - he threw for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns against Stanford. ESPN's matchup predictor gave USC a 67% chance to win. (ESPN)

BYU was coming of a thrilling comeback victory in double overtime against Tennessee. The Cougars, however, looked out of rhythm for most of the game against the Vols. It wasn't until Zach Wilson connected with Micah Simon in the last minute of regulation that BYU started to click on offense. 

USC was 2-0, BYU entered the game 1-1, and USC marched down the field easily and scored on the first drive of the game. Everything changed when Payton Wilgar intercepted a Kedon Slovis pass.

