SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Remembering Ty Detmer on the Cover of Sports Illustrated

Casey Lundquist

On this day 30 years ago, December 10, 1990, Ty Detmer appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after winning the Heisman trophy. The story was called, "A Ty Vote For The Heisman - BYU's Ty Detmer Beat Out a Much Flashier Rival For The Coveted Prize." You can read the full original story here, below is the cover from 1990:

006273886

Ty Detmer threw for 5,188 yards in 1990 on 562 attempts, including 41 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Detmer's "Heisman moment" came against #1 Miami where Detmer threw for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 28-21 victory at home. Detmer was the first Heisman Trophy winner out of BYU and the first to win the award from the WAC conference - he remains the sole Heisman trophy winner from BYU 30 years later.

So much has changed for BYU and college football over the last 30 years. BYU would eventually move on from the WAC conference to join the Mountain West conference before going independent in 2011. College football invented the BCS before pivoting to the College Football Playoff that we know today. 

Despite all the changes in college football, some things feel the same in 2020, like this quote in the story:

"The critics who insisted that he didn't deserve the Heisman Trophy, that his gaudy numbers were accumulated in a second-rate conference, may have been smirking after the Hawaii game. But one game does not a season make."

After winning the Heisman trophy, Detmer went on to throw four interceptions in a losing effort against Hawaii. It's easy to draw parallels between that quote and some of the things national pundits have said about BYU in 2020. In fact, swap out a few words and the quote applies to this season:

The critics who insisted that [BYU did not deserve a top 10 ranking], that [their] gaudy numbers were accumulated [against] a second-rate [schedule], may have been smirking after the [Coastal Carolina] game. But one game does not a season make.

The Cougars have always been an underdog and they likely always will be an underdog unless a P5 conference extends BYU their long-awaited invitation. Throughout history, BYU has done well in that role. They disrupted the college football system in 1984 when they won the national championship, Ty Detmer disrupted the Heisman tradition in 1990 by winning the award in a "second-rate conference." BYU was denied entry by the BCS in 2001. Perhaps being a disruptor and an underdog is just part of BYU's character, but that hasn't kept the Cougars from making national noise in the past.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball vs Boise State

BYU came up short against Boise State on Wednesday night.

Casey Lundquist

BYU to Bring the Blackout Uniforms Out of Retirement Against SDSU

When BYU donned the blackout uniforms against Utah State in 2016, it was believed to be the last game in those uniforms

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Two Top Targets Nearing College Decision

Two of BYU's top targets will announce their college decisions soon.

Casey Lundquist

by

BemisUpScotty

BYU Football: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for Recruiting Rankings

We are one week away from the early signing period on December 16th.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against San Diego State

BYU released their official depth chart for San Diego State.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Dylan Rollins Commits to BYU

Dylan Rollins is an OL prospect out of Montana.

Casey Lundquist

Three Updated Goals for the 2020 BYU Football Season

With a NY6 bowl no longer on the table, here are three updated goals for BYU in 2020

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Dallin Havea Commits to BYU Football

Dallin Havea committed to BYU over offers from Utah, Utah State, and Colorado State among others.

Casey Lundquist

Zach Wilson Named Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O’Brien Foundation today named BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson one of 16 semifinalists for the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Isaiah Kaufusi Interview After BYU Falls to Coastal Carolina

An emotional Isaiah Kaufusi was interviewed by BYUtv's Spencer Linton following BYU's loss to Coastal Carolina.

Casey Lundquist