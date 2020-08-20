SI.com
Report: BYU Football to Play UTSA in 2020

Casey Lundquist

According to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium, UTSA will travel to Provo to take on BYU on October 10th. Brett tweeted the following this morning:

"UTSA adds non-conference game at BYU on Oct. 10, sources told the Stadium."

This would be the first time BYU has faced the Roadrunners in program history.

USATSI_13607770_168390393_lowres

Last year, UTSA went 4-8 with wins over Rice, UTEP, Incarnate Word, and Old Dominion. On offense, they averaged 20 points per game. On defense, they allowed 34 points per game. 

In terms of returning production, the Roadrunners return an experienced offense in 2020. According to ESPN, they return 76% of their production on offense which ranks 30th in the country. On defense, they only return 53% of their production. 

If the game is played on October 10th like McMurphy suggests, BYU's schedule would as follows:

@Navy - 9/7

@Army - 9/19

Troy - 9/26

Texas State - 10/3 (Not confirmed, but has been reported by a beat writer for Texas State. Could also be played on 10/23)

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

North Alabama - 11/21

Based on the games that are currently on the schedule, BYU has an opportunity to win a lot of games in 2020. I expect more scheduling announcements to come very soon.

