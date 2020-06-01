Report: BYU Football's Alex Miskela Enters the Transfer Portal

Reports surfaced this morning that DL Alex Miskela has entered the transfer portal. Miskela is a 6'1 235 lbs Redshirt Freshman out of Orange County, CA. Miskela signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class. He hasn't appeared in any games during his time at BYU. Sports Illustrated has independently confirmed the report. The 247 Transfer Portal Twitter account was the first to report the news.

During spring football, Miskela moved from Linebacker to Defensive End. A few weeks ago, we projected the 2020 depth chart. In our projections, we did not expect Alex Miskela to find a spot in the two-deep at Defensive Line. Miskela is a very physical player and one of the strongest in the weight room, but I was anticipating a few years of development before he made an impact.

Miskela is the first of what will likely be a wave of transfers this summer. BYU is facing a severe scholarship crunch and will need to find a way to get to the 85 NCAA permitted scholarships. Miskela is the third player along the Defensive Line to enter the transfer portal since the season ended. Monitoring the depth at Defensive Line will be a story to watch.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI