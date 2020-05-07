CougsDaily
BYU Football 2020 Depth Chart: Projected

Casey Lundquist

It's only May and the fate of the 2020 football season is unknown. That won't stop us from looking ahead and projecting the 2020 BYU Football depth chart. These projections are based on last season, spring practices, and projecting where newcomers will fit within the depth chart.

Let's get started!

Quarterback

byu-football-royal-classic-home
  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Jaren Hall OR Baylor Romney
  3. Sol-Jay Maiava

The backup Quarterback is always the most popular guy on campus. That might be especially true for the two eventual backup Quarterbacks in 2020. BYU is lucky to have three proven Quarterbacks on the roster, but only one guy can start.

Running Back

BYU Running Back Sione Finau against Idaho State
  1. Devontae Henry-Cole
  2. Sione Finau OR Lopini Katoa OR Jackson McChesney OR Tyler Allgeier
  3. Bruce Garrett

Devontae Henry-Cole brings a different style and speed to the Running Back room, I expect him to start for BYU. Katoa, Finau, McChesney, and Allgeier are mostly unproven against high-level competition with Katoa perhaps being the exception. BYU needs at least one player from that group to step up and play well against tough opponents.

Wide Receiver

byu-football-navy-classic-uniform
  1. Neil Pau'u
  2. Keanu Hill
  1. Gunner Romney
  2. Chris Jackson
  1. Dax Milne
  2. Kody Epps

Experience gives Milne, Romney, and Pau’u the edge in week one.

Tight End

Matt Bushman BYU Football against Utah Utes
  1. Matt Bushman
  2. Isaac Rex

Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

Offensive Line

byu-football-2020-byu-offensive-line-ratings-rankings-james-empey-katoa

Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Mo Unutoa

Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington OR
Keanu Saleapaga

Center
1. James Empey
2. Caden Haws

Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge OR
Chandon Herring OR
Kieffer Longson

Right Tackle
1. Blake Freeland
2. Harris LaChance OR
Mo Unutoa

BYU has two clear-cut starters along the offensive line: James Empey and Brady Christensen. Beyond that, these positions are up for grabs. BYU has the talent to be the best Offensive Line at BYU since going independent.

Defensive Backs

byu-football-five-players-who-stood-out-at-spring-football-Troy-Warner

Cornerback 1
1. Chris Wilcox
2. Isaiah Herron OR Dimitri Gallow

Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Malik Moore

Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Max Tooley

Cornerback 2
1. D'Angelo Mandell
2. Shamon Willis OR Jacques Wilson

BYU has the talent to succeed in the secondary next season, but they need multiple guys to take the step from contributor to playmaker if BYU wants to improve on their pass defense this season. Chris Wilcox and Troy Warner, when healthy, are two guys capable of taking that step.

Linebackers

byu-football-2020-linebackers-the-good-the-bad-the-ratings-Isaiah-Kaufusi

Outside 1
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Keenan Pili

Middle
1. Kavika Fonua OR
Payton Wilgar OR Pepe Tanuvasa

Outside 2
1. Chaz Ah You
2. Ben Bywater OR Drew Jensen

There are multiple guys on this list that need to be on the field if BYU truly wants their best 11 on the field. I would include Isaiah Kaufusi, Kavika Fonua, Payton Wilgar, and Chaz Ah You on that list.

Defensive Line

Khyiris Tonga 3

Defensive End 1
1. Uriah Leiataua
2. Seleti Fevaleaki OR Alden Tofa

Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Atunaisa Mahe

Defensive Tackle
1. Lorenzo Fauatea
2. Bracken El-Bakri OR
Gabe Summers OR
Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Defensive End 2
1. Zac Dawe
Tyler Batty OR
Alema Pilimai

BYU ran mostly a four-man front during the spring. If that scheme continues through fall camp, I expect a few new faces to emerge as the best pass rushers on this BYU roster. Tyler Batty, Alema Pilimai, and Seleti Fevaleaki are a few names to remember.

punters
punters

What’s going on with Dimitri Gallow? I heard he dropped out or something? Do we know what his status is? Also I think we see 3 safeties and 2 LBs pretty often

