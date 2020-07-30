Report: BYU Football's Jaylon Vickers Enters the Transfer Portal

Reports have surfaced this morning that Jaylon Vickers entered his name in the transfer portal. Jake Hatch of Locked on Cougars was the first to report the news. Here is his original tweet:

Vickers recently returned from his mission in New York City. Vickers came to BYU as a preferred walk-on before leaving to serve a mission after his Freshman season - he totaled two tackles in his Freshman season. Although Vickers was relatively new to the game of football, he worked his way up the depth chart an Nickel during his True Freshman campaign. Vickers was capable of competing for a spot in the two-deep as early as this season.

Without Vickers, here is my projected two-deep at Cornerback for BYU:

Cornerback 1

1. Chris Wilcox

2. Micah Harper OR Jacques Wilson

Cornerback 2

1. D'Angelo Mandell OR Isaiah Herron

2. Shamon Willis OR Jacques Wilson

Entering the transfer portal will allow Vickers to be contacted by other schools. It's important to remember, however, that this doesn't necessarily mean he will transfer from BYU. For example, current BYU DB, Isaiah Herron, entered the transfer portal earlier this summer and ultimately decided to return to BYU.

Stay tuned for more on this story.

