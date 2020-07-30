CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

Report: BYU Football's Jaylon Vickers Enters the Transfer Portal

Casey Lundquist

Reports have surfaced this morning that Jaylon Vickers entered his name in the transfer portal. Jake Hatch of Locked on Cougars was the first to report the news. Here is his original tweet:

Sports Illustrated is working to independently confirm the report. 

Vickers recently returned from his mission in New York City. Vickers came to BYU as a preferred walk-on before leaving to serve a mission after his Freshman season - he totaled two tackles in his Freshman season. Although Vickers was relatively new to the game of football, he worked his way up the depth chart an Nickel during his True Freshman campaign. Vickers was capable of competing for a spot in the two-deep as early as this season.

Without Vickers, here is my projected two-deep at Cornerback for BYU:

Cornerback 1
1. Chris Wilcox 
2. Micah Harper OR Jacques Wilson

Cornerback 2
1. D'Angelo Mandell OR Isaiah Herron
2. Shamon Willis OR Jacques Wilson

Entering the transfer portal will allow Vickers to be contacted by other schools. It's important to remember, however, that this doesn't necessarily mean he will transfer from BYU. For example, current BYU DB, Isaiah Herron, entered the transfer portal earlier this summer and ultimately decided to return to BYU.

Stay tuned for more on this story.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football 2021 Commits: End of July Edition

The full list of the commits who are part of the upcoming BYU recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

BYU vs Missouri Game Cancelled?

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

ACC Announces 2020 Schedule Plans...

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Commit Bentley Redden on His Pitch to Other Recruits

Bentley Redden is the newest BYU Football commit with various connections to the program.

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know Newest BYU Football Commit Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden is the newest BYU Football commit with various connections to the program.

Casey Lundquist

Recapping the Preseason Recognition for the BYU Football Team: Late July

It's that time of year - watch list season. Here are all BYU football players that have earned preseason recognition.

Casey Lundquist

One Question for Each Position Group as BYU Heads Into Fall Camp

We take a look an the biggest unanswered question for each position group heading into fall camp.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Opinion: College Football Needs to Expand the Playoff this Season

If college football is played, the playoff needs to be expanded this season.

Casey Lundquist

Fred Warner Named to NFL Top 100 List

In the wake of his standout second season, former BYU linebacker and current 49ers linebacker, Fred Warner, made his debut on the NFL Top 100 list.

Max Clark

The Next Few Weeks will Provide Answers for BYU Football

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde outlines the next few weeks for college football decision makers.

Casey Lundquist