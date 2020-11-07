Social Media Reacts to BYU Football's Dominant Victory over Boise State

No. 9 BYU traveled to no. 21 Boise State on Friday night in the biggest game for BYU since the Cougars went independent in 2011. BYU walked away with a dominant victory over Broncos - it was the first victory over Boise State on the blue turf in program history. Here's a summary of BYU's 51-17 victory over Boise State. Social media was impressed, particularly with BYU QB Zach Wilson. Here are some of social media's best reactions to BYU's dominant victory over Boise State

"Legit I do not see what BYU is missing. Whine about their schedule if you want. They have an NFL QB, multiple NFL linemen, multiple NFL receivers, even an obvious NFL kicker. If you watch them play, you get it" - Alex Kirshner

"Said early In the year CFB playoff should expand in a year of uncertainty. Makes even more sense now as season has progressed.

@BYUfootball

is outstanding and should deserve to be in the conversation for the Top 4." - Matt Leinart

"Quite a statement by BYU. I'd love to see them have a shot. Zach Wilson and an athletic defense would give them a chance. But the schedule ... Don't blame Tom Holmoe who deserves AD of the year for putting it together amid a pandemic." - Dennis Dodd

"When I grow up I want to be [Zach Wilson]." - Jimmer Fredette

"Zach Wilson is a significantly better prospect than Manziel was." - Benjamin Allbright

"BYU Football is MUST SEE TV!!! Carry on...Zach Wilson is ELITE!!! - Kendrick Perkins