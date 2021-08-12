Social Media Reacts to BYU's Groundbreaking Deal with Built Bar

The video of BYU announcing their partnership with Built Bar has gone viral on social media

On Thursday, BYU entered an agreement with Built Bar "to support the Cougar football program, while also pioneering separate innovative multi-year NIL agreements with individual members of the football team."

The agreement included "compensation to all members of the team, including compensation to all walk-on players in the amount comparable to the costs of tuition for the academic year."

Since the announcement on Thursday morning, the video has gone viral on social media. As of the time of this article, the video has 825k views on Twitter, and it has gained over 300k views over the past two hours. Below are the best social media reactions to BYU's groundbreaking deal with Built Bar.

National Analysts

"Today, two companies - Built and Walk-On’s restaurant - have announced deals providing NIL opportunities for walk-on players. Something that so many thought would ruin college sports is already bringing positive change." - Sports Illustrated national analyst Ross Dellenger

"Just watch and enjoy!!!! So Awesome!!!" - ESPN college football analyst David Pollack

Current and Former Players Weigh In

"I cannot thank [Built Bar] and [BYU Football] enough! Such a wonderful program to be a part of!!" - BYU offensive lineman JT Gentry

"What an honor and a privilege to be part of a team, school, and brotherhood that is worthy of such thoughtful and powerful partnerships. Thank you for investing in all of us as we invest in our shared love and commitment to BYU Football." - BYU wide receiver Tanner Wall

"ENTIRE TEAM IS ON SCHOLARSHIP! No place like BYU" - BYU safety Chaz Ah You