Social Media Reacts to Taysom Hill Being Named the Starting Quarterback for the Saints

On Friday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints plan to start former BYU star Taysom Hill at quarterback this weekend against the Falcons. According to Schefter, Hill "took all the starter reps at practice this week."

Some NFL fans assumed that Hill would start in the hybrid/multi-purpose role that he has played for the past few years before Jameis Winston would take over the offense. Schefter, however, clarified that Winston "will not be part of any offensive packages on Sunday."

Taysom Hill is a polarizing figure on social media. Here are the best social media reactions to the breaking news:

About one hour after Schefter broke the news, Taysom Hill was the most trending topic in the United States:

Pro Football Focus was quick to pull up Taysom's hurdle over Texas in 2014.

"Taysom Hill’s first start is football twitter’s Super Bowl. We deserve this." - ESPN NFL reporter Mina Kimes

"Taysom Hill’s journey to starting QB in the NFL began on punt team. Let that sink in. #ForTheBrand" - Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan

"Every time I have asked Coach Payton if he believes Taysom Hill is a starting caliber QB in the league, and there have been multiple convos, he has said yes. Without hesitation. Can’t say I’m surprised by this." ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick

