Social Media Recap: Zach Wilson at Jets OTA's

Checking in on Zach Wilson as OTA's
On Wednesday, OTA's (organized team activities) continued for the New York Jets. As you might expect, all eyes have been on the Wilson throughout OTA's. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Below is a social media recap of Zach Wilson's performance at OTA's.

Through the first few days of OTA's, Zach Wilson has completed 46/61 (75%) of his passes according to NYJ Matt on Twitter. He has also thrown six touchdowns and one interception. That interception was a dropped pass in the endzone.

"Jets defense sent Heat but Zach Wilson made a quick read and floated it to Michael Carter with a deep ball for a big gain." - DJ Bien-Aime

On the first day of OTA's, one reporter asked Coach Saleh about what stands out about Zach Wilson, Coach Saleh mentioned Wilson's "relentless want for knowledge." For those that followed Wilson's career at BYU, Coach Saleh's description of Wilson echoes the words of his former BYU coaches Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick. Both Roderick and Grimes frequently brought up Wilson's thirst for knowledge during his time at BYU.

"He's relentless in terms of his want for knowledge, in terms of studying. It is interesting when he is watching tape, the things he is able to pick up and recognize on tape. He's already trying to get himself into that 501 world." - Coach Saleh

