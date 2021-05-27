Sports Illustrated home
Social Media Recap: Zach Wilson's First Day at OTA's with the New York Jets

All eyes were on Zach Wilson on the first day of Jets OTA's.
Author:

On Thursday, Zach Wilson took the field for his first OTA (organized team activity) as a New York Jet. As you might expect, all eyes were on the Wilson who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Below is a social media recap of Zach Wilson's first day at OTA's.

Zach Wilson Jets OTA's

When asked if there is something that stands out about Zach Wilson, Coach Saleh mentioned Wilson's "relentless want for knowledge." For those that followed Wilson's career at BYU, Coach Saleh's description of Wilson echoes the words of his former BYU coaches Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick. Both Roderick and Grimes frequently brought up Wilson's thirst for knowledge during his time at BYU.

"He's relentless in terms of his want for knowledge, in terms of studying. It is interesting when he is watching tape, the things he is able to pick up and recognize on tape. He's already trying to get himself into that 501 world." - Coach Saleh

On the adjustment from moving from Utah to New Jersey, Wilson joked that he is getting used to the aggressive drivers. "There's definitely some aggressive drivers here, that's for sure. Getting used to that, getting cut off everywhere you go."

USATSI_16157005_168390393_lowres
zach wilson Jets OTA's

Zach Wilson Jets OTA's

