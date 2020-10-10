Staff Picks: BYU vs UTSA
Casey Lundquist
BYU is off to a dominant start to the 2020 BYU football season. BYU is a heavy favorite heading into their fourth game against UTSA. Here are our score predictions for tonight's game:
Max: BYU 52 UTSA 10
Casey: BYU 52 UTSA 10
Yesterday, I jumped on the radio with Ben Criddle of ESPN 960 to give my BYU-UTSA score prediction. After I hung up the phone, I saw a text from Max with the same score prediction. 52-10 must be the score on Saturday.
Here are three more bold predictions:
1. Zach Wilson will throw for four touchdowns
Zach Wilson is off to a great start to the 2020 season. He has thrown for 949 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 1 interception through three games. His performance has been spectacular, but there is one area where I'd like to see Wilson to improve - throwing touchdowns in the red zone. Of his six touchdown passes, only two have been in the red zone. Through three games, Wilson hasn't thrown a TD pass inside the 10 yard line. I think Wilson will change that trend tonight and throw for four touchdowns.
2. Tyler Batty will record 2+ sacks
Tyler Batty already has four sacks through three games. Now as a co-starter, Batty will see more playing time and will have more opportunities to create havoc upfront. I think Tyler Batty will record multiple sacks against UTSA.
3. BYU will cover the spread
As of the time of this article, BYU is a 35 point favorite to beat UTSA. I think BYU will cover the spread winning by 35+. Stay tuned for our staff score predictions later today.
Give me your bold predictions in the comment section.
