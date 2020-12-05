Staff Predictions: BYU-Coastal Carolina

Max Clark

BYU will shut down the Coastal Carolina run game. The Chanticleers will bring the best pass rush that BYU has faced this season. BYU's offensive line will give Zach Wilson enough time to make big plays. Zach will shot off his athleticism and creativity leading the Cougars to victory.

BYU 36 - Coastal Carolina 17

Joe Wheat

Coastal Carolina is a fantastic football team, but they seem overmatched on paper. They are certainly good enough to win this football game, but they don’t have the size to compete with BYU in the trenches on either side of the ball. This game will come down to whether or not BYUs defense can get Coastal off the field on third down. That might be a tall task, as Coastal ranks third nationally in converting third downs, but if BYU is up for it, it could be a long day for the Chants.

The Chanticleers will put up some points, but in the end it will not be enough to keep up.

The Cougars will come with a heavy dose of Allgeier interspersed by dazzling deep balls from Zach Wilson. The Cougars will put up 250+ in the air and 200 on the ground as Khyiris Tonga overwhelms the Coastal Carolina offensive line with a sack and multiple hurries. In the end, the cock will crow on the Chanticleers undefeated season (which has been nothing short of magical already), and the Cougars send a message to the CFP committee that they demand to be taken seriously.

BYU 45- 27 Coastal Carolina

Casey Lundquist

BYU should be able to run the ball consistently against Coastal Carolina. The run game will set up the play-action pass game and BYU will pull away in the second half.



BYU's defense will give up some yards, but they will tighten up in the redzone. Ultimately, BYU will have too much size for Coastal Carolina.

BYU 38 - 24 Coastal Carolina