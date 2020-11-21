SI.com
Staff Predictions: BYU-North Alabama

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 8-0 and for the first time since 2001 and ranked no. 8 in the AP poll heading into their matchup against North Alabama. As of the time of this article, BYU is favored by 50 points. Our staff makes score predictions and bold predictions for BYU-North Alabama:

Max Clark

Score prediction: 45 BYU - 0 North Alabama

BYU will get its first shutout of the 2020 season and BYU will force at least two turnovers.

Joe Wheat

Score prediction: 59 BYU - 7 North Alabama

BYU makes as much of a statement as they can because they need to. Zach Wilson will throw for 270+ in the first half before taking a seat. Sol-Jay Maiava will complete his first pass in a BYU uniform.

Casey Lundquist

Score prediction: 48 BYU - 3 North Alabama

BYU will quickly score 40 points before bringing in their backups and taking their foot off the gas. BYU will dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball and we'll have an opportunity to see some young players get game reps. 

BYU will be able to run at will throughout the game, but they will throw it and get Zach Wilson his numbers.

