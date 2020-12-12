SI.com
Staff Predictions: BYU vs San Diego State

Casey Lundquist

BYU is set to host San Diego State on Saturday night in their final (scheduled) regular season game of the 2020 season. Our staff predicts BYU-San Diego State on a cold Saturday night:

Max Clark

San Diego State will come out with an aggressive defense and heavy pass rush, but BYU will be the better team in the trenches and that will give BYU the upper hand. Each team will turn the ball over in the snow.

BYU 34 - San Diego State 17

Joe Wheat

BYU's defense wins the day. They keep SDSU under 300 yards of total offense, Zach Wilson bounces back with two passing touchdowns and he adds another one on the ground.

BYU 31 - San Diego State 10

Casey Lundquist

I think this is going to be an ugly game in freezing temperatures. Coastal Carolina exposed some cracks in BYU's offense last weekend and San Diego State is a better defense than Coastal Carolina. BYU will struggle at times on offense, but Zach Wilson is too good to be contained for two-straight games. Ultimately, the Aztecs won't have enough offensive fire power to keep themselves in the game. 

BYU 24 - San Diego State 14

