SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 6-0 and ranked no. 11 in the AP poll heading into their matchup against Western Kentucky. Our staff makes score predictions for BYU-Western Kentucky.

Max Clark

This week, Max wrote about the similarities between current BYU Cougars and former Cougars in the NFL. You can read his work here.

Score prediction: 52 BYU - 7 WKU

WKU's only points will come from their defense.

Joe Wheat

Score prediction: 42 BYU - 3 WKU

BYU will take care of business. The Cougars just have too much firepower on both sides of the ball and will overwhelm the Hilltoppers from the start. I expect both Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier to feast for a half, and for WKU to struggle to move the ball against a stout BYU front. At the end of it all, the hardest fought battle between BYU and WKU in 2020 will remain a mascot poll on Twitter.

Casey Lundquist

Score prediction: 41 BYU - 10 WKU

Western Kentucky has a decent defense that could create some challenges for BYU's high-powered offense. However, the Hilltopper's offense might be the worst offense that BYU has faced this season. WKU won't have the firepower to keep up with BYU on Halloween night.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Casey Lundquist
Casey Lundquist

Editor

Mpatt
Mpatt said: BYU 59 WKU 7

Recorded!

Mpatt
Mpatt

BYU 59 WKU 7

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Western Kentucky Preview

BYU and WKU face off in a battle of mascots turned football game.

Joe Wheat

A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

BYU has two openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday.

Max Clark

BYU Football: Zach Wilson Talks Recruitment & Heisman Hype with Jim Rome

Zach Wilson continues to receive rational recognition for his play in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football can Crack the Top 10 in the AP Poll

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

Former BYU Football Commit and Now LSU Tiger Siaki Ika Enters Transfer Portal

Siaki Ika originally committed to BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class before decommitting and signing with LSU.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Everything Zach Wilson said on "ESPN College Football Playoff Top 25"

Zach Wilson joined the ESPN college football crew on the "ESPN College Football Playoff Top 25" show

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Statistical Leaders through Six Games

A look at BYU's statistical leaders after a 6-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Watch Zach Wilson's Best Deep Throws this Season

Zach Wilson has been very accurate throwing downfield in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt