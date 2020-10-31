Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

BYU is 6-0 and ranked no. 11 in the AP poll heading into their matchup against Western Kentucky. Our staff makes score predictions for BYU-Western Kentucky.

Max Clark

This week, Max wrote about the similarities between current BYU Cougars and former Cougars in the NFL. You can read his work here.

Score prediction: 52 BYU - 7 WKU

WKU's only points will come from their defense.

Joe Wheat

Score prediction: 42 BYU - 3 WKU

BYU will take care of business. The Cougars just have too much firepower on both sides of the ball and will overwhelm the Hilltoppers from the start. I expect both Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier to feast for a half, and for WKU to struggle to move the ball against a stout BYU front. At the end of it all, the hardest fought battle between BYU and WKU in 2020 will remain a mascot poll on Twitter.

Casey Lundquist

Score prediction: 41 BYU - 10 WKU

Western Kentucky has a decent defense that could create some challenges for BYU's high-powered offense. However, the Hilltopper's offense might be the worst offense that BYU has faced this season. WKU won't have the firepower to keep up with BYU on Halloween night.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI