Start, Bench, Cut: BYU Football QB Edition

Casey Lundquist

Let's play a game called start, bench and cut. I'll choose three of the best BYU Quarterbacks over the last twenty years and I'll start one, bench one, and cut one. To be honest, I went back and forth on this subject so many times I almost didn't publish this article; it was extremely difficult to cut one of these players. Without further ado, here's my take on John Beck, Max Hall, and Taysom Hill.

Give me your take in the comments section!

Start - Max Hall

max-hall-byu-football-oklahoma-sooners

I think some BYU fans forget how consistent Max Hall was for BYU. He threw for over 3,500 yards with at least a 2:1 TD/Int ratio during his three seasons at BYU. Initially, I wasn't planning on starting Max Hall, but his consistency over the years stood out and I gave him the starting nod. Check out his career stats:

Passing Yards
Completion %
TDs
INTs

Sophmore

3,848

60.1%

26

12

Junior

3,957

69.2%

35

14

Senior

3,560

67.2%

33

14

In three seasons at BYU, Hall lead BYU to a scorching 32-7 record. Hall went 2-1 against arch-rival Utah and lead BYU to an upset victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Starting Hall would essentially guarantee me 3,500+ passing yards which hasn't happened at BYU since Hall graduated in 2009.

Bench - Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill BYU Football vs Utah Football

Injuries were the only thing keeping Taysom Hill from being a consistently productive player for BYU. Hill was on pace to record over 3,700 total yards in 2014 before breaking his leg against Utah State. Taysom Hill is one of the greatest raw athletes in BYU Football history.

In this scenario, I want to keep Taysom on my team to utilize his superb athleticism. I could use him in a variety of ways even as a backup Quarterback.

Cut - John Beck

John Beck
ESPN 960 Sports

When I started this article, I never imagined cutting John Beck. John Beck was an incredible player by the time he graduated from BYU. I gave Hall the nod over Beck because of his consistency over an entire career. Beck had an incredible Senior season, but he suffered some bumps and bruises as an underclassman. Check out Beck's career stat line below:

Year
Passing Yards
Completion %
TDs
INTs

Freshman

864

50.3%

5

5

Sophmore

2,563

56.0%

15

8

Junior

3,709

64.5%

27

13

Senior

3,885

69.3%

32

8

I put Taysom Hill over John Beck on the bench because I could get more out of Taysom as a backup than I could John as a backup. For example, I could line Taysom up at Tight End, but I couldn't do the same with John Beck. 

Give me your opinions in the comment secion!

Comments

