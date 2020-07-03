CougsDaily
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU LB/DB Chaz Ah You

Casey Lundquist

This is a continuation of a new series called stellar, standard, & subpar. We'll look at individual players on BYU's roster and outline what a stellar, standard, & subpar season would look like. We started with #1 (jersey numbers) and will count our way up the roster. We credit our sister site, West Virginia, for this idea. #3 on BYU's roster is Chaz Ah You.

Chaz Ah You

First, let's review Ah You's 2019 stats. Ah You appeared in 10 games at Linebacker for BYU. Ah You was one of the most disruptive players on defense - he had 31 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble which he subsequently recovered. 

Stellar

First of all, Ah You would need to stay healthy to have a stellar Junior season. Hall sat out of spring ball with a shoulder injury that also forced him to miss three games last season. 

A stellar season for Ah You would look a lot like last season, except even greater production. Ah You is superbly talented and one of BYU's best players. If Ah You is able to add a few more interceptions and disruptive plays in 2020 then I would consider that a stellar season.

Standard

Let's keep this simple, a standard season for Ah You would look like the year he had last year. Like I said, Ah You was one of the most disruptive players on the defense last year. However, Ah You is extremely talented and he has the ability to perform at a higher level than he did last year. 

Subpar

If Ah You is on the field, I expect him to play well. Ah You has struggled with injuries in his career at BYU. An injury-ridden season could make Ah You's Junior season subpar.

