Stellar, Standard & Subpar: BYU QB Zach Wilson

Welcome to a new series called stellar, standard, & subpar. We'll look at individual players on BYU's roster and outline what a stellar, standard, & subpar season would look like. We'll start with #1 (jersey numbers) and count our way up the roster. We credit our sister site, West Virginia, for this idea. #1 on BYU's roster happens to be Quarterback Zach Wilson.

First, let's review Wilson's stats from last season. Wilson threw for 2,382 yards while completing 62.4% of his passes. Wilson threw 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 9 games - he missed 4 games due to a thumb injury. (FoxSports)

Stellar

Yards: 3,550

Throwing for 3,500 yards would be an excellent number for Zach Wilson in 2020. He would need to throw for 273 yards per game to reach this number - that is an achievable goal for Wilson who averaged 265 passing yards per game last season.

Touchdowns: 25

Interceptions: 8

In my eyes, a TD/Int ratio around three would be a stellar performance by Zach Wilson. Zach Wilson needs to protect the ball if he wants to have a stellar season - he also needs to be more efficient in the redzone.

Standard

Yards: 3,440

Zach Wilson averaged 265 passing yards per game last season. Averaging the same number this year (including a bowl game) would put him just over 3,400 passing yards this season. Maintaining his 2019 average would be a standard season for Wilson. We know Wilson is capable of putting up a lot of yards - 3,440 yards would be the most passing yards by a BYU QB (single season) since Max Hall.

Touchdowns: 17

Interceptions: 9

This TD/Int ratio is reasonable for a JR QB who has two years of starting experience. It would also be marked improvement over last season.

Subpar

Yards: 3,000

At this point, we know Zach Wilson is going to throw for a decent amount of yards even in his worst games. If he stays healthy, I expect him to throw for 3,000 yards even in a subpar season. He would need to average 230 yards per game (including a bowl game) to get to 3,000 passing yards. He averaged 265 passing yards per game last season.

Touchdowns: 14

Interceptions: 11

It's no secret that Wilson struggled with turnovers in 2019. If Zach Wilson plays at the same level in 2020 that he did in 2019, that would be a subpar season. Wilson will be an upperclassman and his decision making and ball security should reflect his experience. A continuation of 2019 turnover trends would be disappointing in 2020.

