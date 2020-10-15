SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Takeaways from BYU Basketball Practice

Casey Lundquist

BYU basketball tipped off its first practice of the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday. Coach Pope and staff aired the first practice on BYUtv for fans to watch from home. If you missed it, you can watch the full practice here. Here are my takeaways from the first day of practice, in no particular order:

  • Jesse Wade may be the best shotmaker on the roster. Wade hit five or six threes in a row spanning 20 minutes of team portion. If healthy, I think Wade can be a difference maker for this team. I was surprised, however, to see him running with the scout team at the end of practice. I expect him to find a role this season.
  • Hunter Erickson is a freshman returned missionary who looked very explosive off the dribble. He needs some time to learn the system and grow accustomed to the speed of the college game, but he brings intriguing athleticism to BYU's backcourt. 
  • In a Mark Pope practice, everything is fast paced and competitive. The coaching staff awards points to players that win drills and every possession is numbered during drills. Every possession matters during a college basketball game and BYU emphasizes that by valuing every possession starting with the first day of practice. 
  • The coaching staff encourages three-point shooting unlike any coaching staff I've ever seen. As Coach Burgess said, "Everyone has a green light...we don't turn down wide open shots." It's not a coincidence that BYU was one of the best shooting teams from distance last season.
  • Trevin Knell took a step forward during the offseason, he will play a much bigger role this season.
  • Matt Haarms is as good as advertised. He is really long and he makes an impact on both sides of the floor. Most impressively, Haarms nailed a few three-point shots during practice. If Haarms can consistently stretch the floor from the outside and improve his shooting percentage, BYU will be a very difficult team to stop. 
  • Caleb Lohner's athleticism stood out during practice. BYU hasn't had many guys with his size and athleticism in recent years.
  • Gideon George is such an intriguing player. He is an asset of the defensive end and in rebounding situations. He also shoots well enough to be a "3 & D" player for this season. He has plenty of room to develop his game on offense.
  • Alex Barcello and Brandon Averette are you starting guards this season. Both players are a little undersized but very capable on-ball defenders. 
THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Relive BYU Football's 4-0 Start Before Matchup against Houston

Watch highlights from BYU's dominant start to the 2020 season.

Casey Lundquist

Houston Head Coach 'Unsure' who will be Available Against BYU

Dana Holgorsen says 15 to 20 players are out of practice for a variety of reasons.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How to Watch BYU Basketball's Practice Tonight

BYU Basketball's first official practice on Tuesday night will be aired on BYUtv.

Casey Lundquist

Interesting Zach Wilson story on AP...

https://apnews.com/article/college-football-nfl-nfl-draft-football-utah-7620837e44be229c01b7e8c11867f468

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football's Gunner Romney Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Biletnikoff award is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Casey Lundquist

Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for 2021 BYU Football Recruiting Rankings

BYU's 2021 recruiting class will be smaller than normal - we look at both the best and worst-case scenarios for upcoming recruiting rankings.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Where BYU Ranks Statistically after 4-0 Start

A look at where BYU ranks in the most important statistical categories after four games.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Injured Players that Could Return Against Houston

BYU could welcome back some key players against Houston on Friday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Houston

BYU released their official depth chart against Houston.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Houston

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Houston.

Casey Lundquist