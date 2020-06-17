Ten BYU Football Players that Have Outperformed Their Star Rating

Yesterday, BYU Football's Twitter page posted a stat from Pick Six Previews that put BYU in the top ten at converting raw talent into wins:

Whether you agree with Pick Six Preview's method of calculation or not, it's an interesting way to look at overperformance relative to recruiting rankings. Today, let's look at ten BYU football players that have outperformed their star ratings out of high school.

Tyler Allgeier - RB

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: NA

Tyler Allgeier arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on. As a redshirt Freshman last season, he saw playing time at Running Back and Linebacker. He accumulated 26 tackles in his first reps at Linebacker. When multiple Running Backs went down late in the season, Allgeier stepped in and averaged a respectable 6.5 yards per carry.

Allgeier was a low two-star recruit meaning evaluators anticipated multiple years of development before Allgeier would earn substantial playing time. Allgeier has already outperformed those expectations in his young career.

Brady Christensen - OL

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: NA

You could make the case that Brady Christensen is BYU's best player - he has been fantastic through two seasons at BYU. Christensen has started every game of his BYU career. He's a guy that could leave BYU early and enter the NFL Draft after this season.

Isaiah Herron - DB

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: Southern Utah

Isaiah Herron will compete for the starting Cornerback spot opposite of Chris Wilcox as a Redshirt Sophmore. Herron hasn't been perfect at BYU, but he's made an impact much faster than the evaluators anticipated.

Atunaisa Mahe - DL

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: NA

In my opinion, Mahe was one of the biggest surprises in 2019. Mahe arrived on campus with little fanfare. However, he outperformed expectations and was firmly in the two-deep the entire season. Mahe moves really well for a guy that is listed at 300 pounds. Mahe will be a Sophmore this season.

Dax Milne - WR

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: NA

Dax Milne is another guy that arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on. As a true Sophmore last year, Milne had 285 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Milne will take on a bigger role in 2020 as BYU looks to replace Micah Simon, Talon Shumway, and Aleva Hifo.

Gabe Summers - DL

Star Rating: NA

Competing Offers: NA

Gabe Summers is the second DL to make our list and the third player that came to BYU as a preferred walk-on. Summers had only five tackles in 2019, but he found a spot in the rotation late in the season as a Freshman.

Khyiris Tonga - DL

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: Utah

Tonga followed Kalani Sitake and Ilaisa Tuiaki to BYU and he made an immediate impact as a Freshman in 2017. Tonga turned down the opportunity to potentially be an NFL draft pick to return to BYU for his Senior season. Tonga will be the anchor of the DL as a Senior.

Masen Wake - TE

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: NA

Wake is the fourth walk-on to make our list. He hasn't registered any rushing or receiving yards at BYU, but he makes an impact on the BYU offense. Wake is technically listed as a TE, but he is used more like a FB in BYU's offense. Wake appeared in all but one game as a true Freshman.

Chris Wilcox - DB

Star Rating: 2 Star

Competing Offers: Southern Utah

When Wilcox is healthy, he is BYU's best Cornerback. Wilcox followed Ed Lamb to BYU and found early playing time. Wilcox probably would have benefited from a year or two of development before that early playing time, but he has improved a lot since his Freshman season. BYU's Secondary is much better when he's healthy.

Payton Wilgar - LB

Star Rating: NA

Competing Offers: NA

Payton Wilgar was one of my favorite players to watch last season. Wilgar, like many others on this list, arrived as a preferred walk-on. As a Redshirt Freshman last season, Wilgar had a breakout season at Linebacker. He registered 54 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions. Wilgar became one of BYU's best playmakers on defense last season.

