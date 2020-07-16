CougsDaily
Texas A&M AD Mentions BYU as Scheduling Possibility

Casey Lundquist

In a recent interview, Texas A&M's Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, mentioned BYU, Notre Dame, and Miami as potential opponents to fill a gap in their 2020 schedule. You can find the story on the Dallas Morning News.

Texas A&M is looking to fill a hole left by Colorado on September 19th - the same day that BYU was scheduled to play at Arizona State.

According to the Dallas Morning News story, Bjork said, "We're actively learning about who is available, we're actively in conversations about possibilities, but at this point it's too early to lock anything in. It's not going to be hard to find opponents."

Bjork added, "We've been in dialogues. We've had lots of conversations, lots of text messages. We know there will be options. It depends on how things shake out."

The story also discussed Texas Tech and the fact that they're looking for a game on that same day. While the dates align, both schools are looking for a home game on that day. BYU would likely be willing to travel to Texas as they were already scheduled to play an away game on that weekend.

Texas Tech's AD, Kirby Hocutt, talked specifically about their search for schools "that have lost a game that was a road game." Hocutt added, "It really limits the availability of the schools that are looking at the same exact weekend and willing to go on the road."

Again, you can find the entire story on the Dallas Morning News.

