The 25 Highest Rated Recruits on the 2020 BYU Football Roster

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program. Today, let's look at the 25 players on the current BYU football roster that were the highest-rated recruits.

(Jersey #, Name, 247 Composite Recruiting Rating)

1. 69 Tristen Hoge - 0.9585 (Four star)

2. 3 Chaz Ah You - 0.936 (Four star)

3. 4 Troy Warner - 0.9007 (Four star)

4. 74 Kieffer Longson - 0.8847

5. 18 Gunner Romney - 0.8801

6. 57 Alden Tofa - 0.863

7. TBD Kody Epps - 0.8625

8. 31 Max Tooley - 0.8608

9. 3 Jaren Hall - 0.8549

10. 1 Zach Wilson - 0.854

11. 21 Jackson McChesney - 0.8538

12. TBD Sol-Jay Maiava - 0.8521

13. TBD Connor Pay - 0.8519

14. 89 Matt Bushman - 0.8518

15. 46 Drew Jensen - 0.8516

16. 66 James Empey - 0.8491

17. 99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478

18. 41 Keenan Pili - 0.8465

19. 68 Mo Unutoa - 0.8462

20. 33 Ben Bywater - 0.8455

21. 55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451

22. TBD Elijah Unutoa - 0.8449

23. 71 Blake Freeland - 0.8418

24. 61 Keanu Saleapaga - 0.8416

25. 88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405

Here are a few of my takeaways when I see this list:

  • First, recruiting ratings are important. Star ratings aren't perfect - Khyiris Tonga was a two-star recruit, for example. However, a lot of BYU's best players were highly regarded coming out of high school.
  • BYU can still get highly-rated Quarterbacks.
  • The Offensive Line makes up a large part of the top 25 - that can only mean good things for the BYU offense moving forward.

