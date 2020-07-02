The 25 Highest Rated Recruits on the 2020 BYU Football Roster
Casey Lundquist
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program. Today, let's look at the 25 players on the current BYU football roster that were the highest-rated recruits.
(Jersey #, Name, 247 Composite Recruiting Rating)
1. 69 Tristen Hoge - 0.9585 (Four star)
2. 3 Chaz Ah You - 0.936 (Four star)
3. 4 Troy Warner - 0.9007 (Four star)
4. 74 Kieffer Longson - 0.8847
5. 18 Gunner Romney - 0.8801
6. 57 Alden Tofa - 0.863
7. TBD Kody Epps - 0.8625
8. 31 Max Tooley - 0.8608
9. 3 Jaren Hall - 0.8549
10. 1 Zach Wilson - 0.854
11. 21 Jackson McChesney - 0.8538
12. TBD Sol-Jay Maiava - 0.8521
13. TBD Connor Pay - 0.8519
14. 89 Matt Bushman - 0.8518
15. 46 Drew Jensen - 0.8516
16. 66 James Empey - 0.8491
17. 99 Zac Dawe - 0.8478
18. 41 Keenan Pili - 0.8465
19. 68 Mo Unutoa - 0.8462
20. 33 Ben Bywater - 0.8455
21. 55 Lorenzo Fauatea - 0.8451
22. TBD Elijah Unutoa - 0.8449
23. 71 Blake Freeland - 0.8418
24. 61 Keanu Saleapaga - 0.8416
25. 88 Alema Pilimai - 0.8405
Here are a few of my takeaways when I see this list:
- First, recruiting ratings are important. Star ratings aren't perfect - Khyiris Tonga was a two-star recruit, for example. However, a lot of BYU's best players were highly regarded coming out of high school.
- BYU can still get highly-rated Quarterbacks.
- The Offensive Line makes up a large part of the top 25 - that can only mean good things for the BYU offense moving forward.
