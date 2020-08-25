The Athletic Believes BYU Has the Makings of a Top-10 Offense in 2020

BYU is the last team west of Texas with games on their 2020 football schedule. This creates an unprecedented exposure opportunity for 2020 BYU football team - a team which, on paper, has the potential to be the best under Kalani Sitake. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic believes BYU's offense has the makings of a top-10 offense in 2020.

Here's what Feldman had to say about BYU's offense. You can check out the full article here. If you don't subscribe to the Athletic, make sure to subscribe for more content like this:

"The veteran O-line guy who worked with Matt Canada at LSU has employed elements of that system with motions and shifts to keep defenses off balance. He has a very talented QB in Zach Wilson. Last season, despite being depleted by injuries to four offensive linemen, four tailbacks and three QBs, Grimes’ offense still improved from No. 78 to No. 35 in yards per play. This fall, BYU — the only team west of Texas that will be playing major college football — figures to have an easier schedule and will have way more experience in the system.

Wilson, who has terrific arm talent, was banged up for much of 2019 but is expected to take another step forward with better decision making. He will have a good group of receivers. In Gunner Romney, he has a guy who has flashed big-play ability and has some long speed. TE Matt Bushman is a flexible weapon in Grimes’ system, and Isaac Rex, who redshirted in 2019, also is very talented. RB Tyler Allgeier who played some linebacker last season, moved back to offense and has looked a lot faster after losing some weight. The offensive line also should be excellent, led by LT Brady Christensen, one of the better players at his position in the country. Don’t be surprised if this becomes a top-10 offense in 2020."

Do you think BYU can put together a top-10 offense in 2020?