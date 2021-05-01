CougsDaily home
The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox in the Seventh Round of the NFL Draft

Wilcox is the first BYU defensive back to be drafted since Derwin Gray in 1993.
Author:
BYU Football Chris Wilcox against Wisconsin

With the 251st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox. Chris Wilcox is a cornerback out of California who amassed 84 tackles and 8 pass break-ups in his career at BYU. Wilcox becomes the first defensive back drafted out of BYU since Derwin Gray was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1993 NFL Draft.

When Wilcox signed with BYU, he was only a two-star recruit without any competing FBS offers. BYU's coaching staff (and specifically Ed Lamb) deserve the credit for identifying Wilcox's raw talent, and Chris deserves the credit for putting in the work to become an NFL prospect. Wilcox, probably prematurely, was thrown into the fire early in his BYU career. There were bumps along his path of development including multiple injuries, but he turned into BYU's best lock-down corner in years. Perhaps his best moment of the 2020 season came against Houston when he locked down a talented group of Houston wide receivers after BYU switched to more man coverage. Wilcox played perfect single coverage on multiple occasions when Houston tried to throw the ball downfield. 

Chris Wilcox is known for his speed. He ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at his pro day.

