College GameDay Picks BYU-Navy

Casey Lundquist

GameDay-Crew-780x405
Photo courtesy of ESPN

The first weekend of college football is normally one of the most exciting of every year. Today, it's not quite the same. Many teams are not participating in the first week, College GameDay is on Zoom, and fans won't be in the stands. Nobody said it better than ESPN's Wright Thompson:

"The big stadiums are quiet today, and in a year of losing things that feels like yet another metaphor of how the world we'll return to someday won't be like the one we left behind."

While it wasn't the same atmosphere we're accustomed to, the crew locked in their picks for BYU-Navy on Labor Day.

Ealier this week, national college football analysts disagreed on the outcome of BYU-Navy. Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde, and Pete Thamel sat down and recorded a podcast in which they picked the winners of college football's week one matchups. For BYU-Navy, only one of the three national writers picked BYU to beat Navy on the podcast. 

Like Wetzel, Forde, and Thamel, the College GameDay crew disagreed on the outcome of BYU-Navy:

Lee Corso: Navy

Desmond Howard: BYU

David Pollack: Navy

Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis did not make predictions since they will be calling the game.

