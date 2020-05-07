The Five Most Magical Moments from the BYU Basketball Season

BYU Basketball's 2020 NCAA Tournament bid finished before it even started when COVID-19 forced the NCAA to cancel March Madness. BYU relied heavily on seven Seniors last year, especially TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Jake Toolson, Dalton Nixon, and Zac Selijaas. Coach Pope attributed BYU's magical season to the senior leadership on the roster. Today, let's look back and relive the five most magical moments from the last basketball season.

5. Alex Barcello go-ahead 3-point shot

With 27 seconds remaining, Alex Barcello hits the dagger three-pointer to put the Cougars up by 4 points against the Utah State Aggies. BYU would go on to defeat their in-state rivals.

4. TJ Haws game-winning lob to Yoeli Childs

With 20 seconds remaining in regulation, BYU inbounds the ball down by 1 point against San Diego. TJ Haws received a pass from Jake Toolson, then received a screen from Jake Toolson, and finally found a cutting Yoeli Childs for the go-ahead alley oop slam dunk. The fact that this play comes in at number four is a testament to how magical this season was for the Cougars.

3. TJ Haws beats the buzzer against Houston

Without Yoeli Childs, BYU played a scrappy game to give themselves a chance to win on the road against Houston. With 5.1 seconds remaining, Dalton Nixon inbounds the ball to TJ Haws. Haws crosses half court, creates space by jumping off the wrong foot, and beats by buzzer after receiving a friendly bounce off the rim.

2. Yoeli Childs with the exclamation point on Senior night against Gonzaga

BYU hosted the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who were ranked number two in the country, in front of a packed Marriott Center. BYU fought off a strong second half by the Zags and pulled away late in the game. Yoeli Childs put the exclamation mark on the fantastic win with a two-handed slam dunk.

1. TJ Haws hits the the game winner against St. Mary's

Only hours before the birth of his first-born son, TJ Haws hit the game-winning three point shot against St. Mary's. TJ pulled up from deep with time to spare and nailed the game winner. This win cemented BYU in the NCAA tournament.

