The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball vs San Diego State

BYU went on the road and upset the #18 San Diego State Aztecs. Here is the good and the bad from BYU's upset victory:

The good

Alex Barcello got off to a fast start with a couple quick buckets against good defense.

Richard Harward made a nice little layup on the offensive end, the he forced an SDSU turnover on the following possession. Harward is such an asset off the bench for BYU.

BYU played very good defense in the early going, not giving up any easy shots.

BYU's defense created transition opportunities in the first half. One defensive stand in particular set up a wide-open three for Trevin Knell.

With the shot clock winding down, Alex Barcello picked up a loose ball and hit a deep three. Barcello was the guy that got a bucket when nothing else was working for BYU.

Matt Haarms defense. Haarms impacted four possessions in a row in the first half. He had one block in the sequence and he impacted three more shots.

Trevin Knell with another three off a beautiful assist from Alex Barcello. Knell was great off the bench in the first half. His second three gave BYU an early 21-10 lead.

BYU had an 8-2 run to end the first half. The Cougars took a 35-20 into the locker room.

Caleb Lohner was terrific on the offensive glass in the first half, once again. He created multiple opportunities for BYU.

BYU played great defense on Jordan Shakel in the first half. He had zero points on only two shots in the first half.

A Spencer Johnson free throw gave BYU a 20-3 advantage in bench points. BYU's bench production was the difference in the game.

Alex Barcello ended a four-minute scoring drought with a pretty floater in the lane. Once again, Barcello was the guy who got buckets when BYU was struggling to create open looks.

A great back cut by Barcello, assisted by Haward, gave BYU a 48-37 lead.

Matt Haarms had a good second half for BYU. He finished with 10 points on 5/6 shooting.

Averette answered a San Diego State three with a three of his own. It was a really big bucket for BYU. That was Averette's first field goal of the game and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Brandon Averette had seven-straight points for BYU after going scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game.

Matt Haarms had a massively important bucket to give BYU the lead after the Aztecs went on a 14-0 run to tie the game.

With under one minute remaining, Brandon Averette made a huge three-point shot to give BYU a four point lead. The Cougars wouldn't look back going on to win 72-62.

Brandon Averette finished with 10 points. It felt like all of Averette's points came in critical moments.

Alex Barcello played a great game against San Diego State. He finished with 22 points on 7/11 shooting.

BYU scored 72 points against a San Diego State team that was only allowing 57 points per game. It felt like the Cougars responded to every San Diego State run on Friday. BYU walked out of the arena with their best win this season.

The bad