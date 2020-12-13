The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Victory Over Utah

A few days after suffering a close loss against Boise State, BYU bounced back with a dominant victory of rival Utah. Here is the good and the bad from Mark Pope's first victory over Utah:

The good

BYU has struggled offensively early in games this season, the Cougars got off to a much better start against the Utes.

Kolby Lee hitting shots from beyond the arc and dunking basketballs is a beautiful sight to see, Lee had seven points on four shots in the first half.

Credit: Twitter @BYUbasketball

Spencer Johnson has provided a shooting spark off the bench this season. Johnson had a pair of threes in the first half.

BYU went on a 10-0 run in the first half thanks to great individual efforts from various players: Brandon Averette played good perimeter defense to create a transition opportunity for Kolby Lee, Averette followed it up with a three on the next possession. Later, an Alex Barcello steal created another possession for BYU that Hardward capitalized on with reverse lay in on the other end.

Caleb Lohner hit his first shot from beyond the arc in the Marriott Center

Hardward with a beautiful drop step for a three-point play the old fashioned way. Harward also made an impact on the defensive end against the Utes.

Overall, great perimeter defense by BYU in the first half. Utah was forced to take tough shots and they shot 31% in the first half as a result

Caleb Lohner tried to put Jantunen on a poster. When was the last time a BYU player attempted something like that?

BYU took a 40-27 lead into halftime

On the first possession of the second half, Matt Haarms converted an and-one shot to extend the lead to 16

Excellent effort by Richard Harward to scrap for a rebound and get a bucket when Utah started a little run in the second half.

I could have copied and pasted the bullet above a few more times. Harward played an excellent game on Saturday. Harward had a career high 15 points on 7/7 shooting against the Utes.

After struggling defensively to start the second half (Utah shot over 70% from the field) BYU got a series of six stops in a row to extend the lead to 18. BYU controlled the game the rest of the way.

The aforementioned defense created a 10-0 run for BYU.

Connor Harding played a really good game. Harding had career high 17 points on 6/8 shooting.

Spencer Johnson finished with 16 points on 6/11 shooting including 4/8 from deep.

BYU outscored Utah 36 to 24 in the paint.

Final score: BYU beat Utah by a score of 82 to 64.

The bad