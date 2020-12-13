SI.com
The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Victory Over Utah

Casey Lundquist

A few days after suffering a close loss against Boise State, BYU bounced back with a dominant victory of rival Utah. Here is the good and the bad from Mark Pope's first victory over Utah:

The good

  • BYU has struggled offensively early in games this season, the Cougars got off to a much better start against the Utes.
  • Kolby Lee hitting shots from beyond the arc and dunking basketballs is a beautiful sight to see, Lee had seven points on four shots in the first half.
Kolby Lee
Credit: Twitter @BYUbasketball
  • Spencer Johnson has provided a shooting spark off the bench this season. Johnson had a pair of threes in the first half. 
  • BYU went on a 10-0 run in the first half thanks to great individual efforts from various players: Brandon Averette played good perimeter defense to create a transition opportunity for Kolby Lee, Averette followed it up with a three on the next possession. Later,  an Alex Barcello steal created another possession for BYU that Hardward capitalized on with reverse lay in on the other end.
  • Caleb Lohner hit his first shot from beyond the arc in the Marriott Center
  • Hardward with a beautiful drop step for a three-point play the old fashioned way. Harward also made an impact on the defensive end against the Utes.
  • Overall, great perimeter defense by BYU in the first half. Utah was forced to take tough shots and they shot 31% in the first half as a result
  • Caleb Lohner tried to put Jantunen on a poster. When was the last time a BYU player attempted something like that?
  • BYU took a 40-27 lead into halftime
  • On the first possession of the second half, Matt Haarms converted an and-one shot to extend the lead to 16
  • Excellent effort by Richard Harward to scrap for a rebound and get a bucket when Utah started a little run in the second half. 
  • I could have copied and pasted the bullet above a few more times. Harward played an excellent game on Saturday. Harward had a career high 15 points on 7/7 shooting against the Utes. 
  • After struggling defensively to start the second half (Utah shot over 70% from the field) BYU got a series of six stops in a row to extend the lead to 18. BYU controlled the game the rest of the way.
  • The aforementioned defense created a 10-0 run for BYU.
  • Connor Harding played a really good game. Harding had career high 17 points on 6/8 shooting.
  • Spencer Johnson finished with 16 points on 6/11 shooting including 4/8 from deep.
  • BYU outscored Utah 36 to 24 in the paint.
  • Final score: BYU beat Utah by a score of 82 to 64.

The bad

  • BYU allowed a few open three-point shots in the early going - Utah capitalized on a handful in the first few minutes of the game. 
  • Too many turnovers in the early going for BYU - the Cougars had nine turnovers in the first half.
  • Brandon Averette picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. Averette would foul out with six minutes remaining.
  • Alex Barcello was not as sharp as we have seen him this season. Barcello only had five points on Saturday night with four turnovers.
  • Utah cut BYU's lead from 16 to 8 in five minutes of game play - BYU was not quite as sharp in the first six minutes of the second half.
  • Utah ran a full-court press late in the game that gave BYU some problems, the Cougars turned it over multiple times which allowed Utah to cut into BYU's big lead.
Comments

