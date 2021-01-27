The Good & The Bad From BYU's Loss at Pepperdine

BYU dropped their first game in WCC play to a team not named Gonzaga on Wednesday afternoon.

BYU dropped their first game in WCC play to a team not named Gonzaga on Wednesday afternoon. Here is the good and the bad from BYU's 76-73 loss at Pepperdine:

The good

After a dominant defensive performance against Pepperdine on Saturday night, Matt Haarms picked up right where he left off on the defensive end. He got a block on the first possession of the game and followed it up with an easy bucket on the other end to give BYU a 2-0 lead by himself.

Kolby Lee hit his first three of the game. BYU took a 7-3 lead into the first media timeout.

Great defense for the first five minutes of the game. Pepperdine started 1/10 from the field.

Great rotation led to a Caleb Lohner dunk to give BYU an 11-3 lead. Caleb Lohner had a few field goals in the early going - his progression has been notable.

Caleb Lohner hit his first three of the game. He had 7 of BYU's first 18 points. BYU had missed five consecutive field goals before the Lohner three. They also had one field goal in the prior six minutes before the Lohner three.

Spencer Johnson gave BYU a 21-17 lead with a baseline three. Johnson had been quiet over the last few games, but he played well against Pepperdine.

Nice floater by Brandon Averette gave BYU a 27-22 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Haarms made a nice move on the following possession to give BYU a 29-22 lead.

On the last offensive possession of the first half, Caleb Lohner grabbed a contested offensive rebound and forced a foul. The first half might have been Caleb Lohner's best half in a BYU uniform. He finished with 11 points to lead all scorers in the first half and he also added 4 rebounds.

BYU took a 37-32 lead into the halftime break.

On the first possession of the second half, Kolby Lee wrestled away an offensive rebound and converted with a field goal to push BYU's lead to seven. Barcello hit a three on the following possession to push BYU's lead to 10. Great start to the second half for BYU.

After Pepperdine cut BYU's lead to five, Spencer Johnson drove to the basket with the clock shot winding down and made a nice driving layup.

With the game tied at 52, Spencer Johnson made a great defensive play to get a steal and finish the three-point play at the other end.

Consecutive field goals for Richard Harward kept BYU in the game after he missed most of the game with foul trouble.

Great cut by Spencer Johnson fed by Kolby Lee to give BYU a 66-65 lead with five minutes to go.

A huge three by Spencer Johnson tied the game at 71 with two minutes remaining. Johnson played well on Wednesday, he finished with 15 points on 6/8 shooting.

Richard Harward tied the game at 73 with less than one minute remaining. Harward was BYU's best offensive weapon down the stretch.

The bad