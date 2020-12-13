The Good & The Bad from BYU's Victory Over SDSU

After a devastating loss to Coastal Carolina last weekend, BYU bounced back with a victory over San Diego State to improve to 10-1 on the season. Here is the good and the bad from BYU's victory on Saturday night:

The good

BYU played their 11th game of the season on Saturday night during a global pandemic. That's worth celebrating!

BYU received the opening kickoff. The Cougars put together a nearly perfect drive to go up 7-0. Zach Wilson was 5/7 on the first drive for 58 yards including a touchdown pass to Dax Milne.

Lopini Katoa filled in very nicely for Tyler Allgeier throughout the night.

Drew Jensen made a huge interception in the first half. BYU really needed a stop - SDSU was about to go up two scores before the Jensen interception.

On 4th & 1 Katoa goes for over 43 yards to put BYU inside the five. Zach Wilson found Isaac Rex on the next play for a touchdown to tie the game at 14.

BYU's defense struggled to get stops early, but they finally forced the first punt of the game with just under five minutes to play in the first half.

Sitake aggresively used all three timeouts to get the ball back before the end of the half. Love the aggressive mindset from Kalani Sitake. It paid off - BYU's defense forced the three-and-out and BYU was able to get a field goal on the ensuing possession to take a 17-14 lead into halftime. Jake Oldroyd capped hit the 50-yard field goal.

San Diego State was driving inside BYU's own 10 yard line when Max Tooley punched the ball out and forced a fumble. Seleti Fevaleaki recovered the fumble.

On third & long, BYU was deep in their own territory when Zach Wilson did a little shovel pass to Katoa for a huge gain. BYU would eventually kick a field goal on that drive to go up 20-14.

Great TFL by Khyiris Tonga who got their first, Keenan Pili and Zac Dawe assisted.

Neil Pau'u had a career night against San Diego State. Pau'u had 103 yards on 7 receptions.

BYU was up 20-14 when the BYU defense stopped SDSU on a massively important 4th & 2 in their own territory. Gabe Summers made the stop.

On 3rd & 9, Zach Wilson found Dax Milne for a long gain and a first down. The throw was perfectly placed on the back shoulder and Dax Milne made a great adjustment to make the catch.

Fantastic pitch and catch from Zach Wilson to Isaac Rex for a touchdown. Zach Wilson placed the throw perfectly and Isaac Rex extended to make a fantastic grab.

BYU's defense allowed a long drive (that bled a lot of clock) late in the fourth quarter, but they held SDSU inside their own five yard line to give the ball back to the offense. Cade Haws made a great play on third & goal to keep SDSU out of the endzone and force a fourth down.

After allowing 14 points in the first quarter, BYU's defense held shut out SDSU for three quarters.

George Udo had a sack coming off the edge on San Diego State's final drive of the game.

This is BYU's first 10-win season since 2011.

The bad