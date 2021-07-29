Sports Illustrated home
The New York Jets have Signed Quarterback Zach Wilson

After two days of practice, the Jets have signed their QB of the future
Author:
Zach Wilson, who was the only remaining unsigned first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, has signed a "fully-guaranteed" contract with the New York Jets according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is "projected to be worth $35.1 million, including a signing bonus of approximately $22.9 million."

According to multiple reports, the contract negotiations between the Jets and Wilson's agent stalled around the topic of offset language. According to The Athletic, "Offset language centers on the guaranteed money of a contract but comes into play only if a player is released before the guaranteed money is paid out. Having offset language in a contract favors the team, while not having it favors the player."

The two sides were able to find a compromise on Thursday: Wilson's contract includes offset language, but it excludes a deferred signing bonus.

The signing of Wilson is timely. According to those in attendance, the Jets' quarterbacks struggled through the first two days of camp.

Wilson rose to the top of the Jets' draft board after he impressed the front office (and the rest of the country for that matter) during his pro day. The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson will take the field for the first time as New York Jet when the Jets take on the Giants in the preseason. That game kicks off on August 14th. 

